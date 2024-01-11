DALLAS (KDAF) — Yes, you read that headline correctly! A day for all cheese lovers exists on National Cheese Lovers Day.

The national day falls on Jan. 20 making it just a few weeks away. Research Frontier surveyed over 2,000 Americans to find out each state’s favorite cheese.

Texas selected cheddar as their favorite cheese. Coming in second place, Texans are devoted to mozzarella. Colby and Monterey Jack follow after, with most residents saying cheese is part of their daily diet.

Do these stats seem cheesy or accurate in your opinion? View the full nationwide study here. See how Texas measures up to the rest.