DALLAS (KDAF) — So, if you ever wanted to be the first to watch a movie while drinking a beer and eating popcorn, now you know where to go!

As the only first-run dine-in cinema brewpub in the world, Flix Brewhouse is signing a 15-year lease with shops at Broad in Mansfield.

“We are beyond thrilled to at last bring our unique brand of dining and entertainment to life in Mansfield. A long, strange trip it’s been indeed, but the delay has enabled us to invest in the latest cinema technology such as 100% laser projection, offer compelling entertainment choices beyond movies, and evolve our food and beverage offerings to best-in-class,” said Allan Reagan, Flix founder.

The theater is scheduled to open its luxury nine-screen theater this fall and will have its own brewmaster. The cinema will offer a wide selection of soft drinks, and full beverage service, including their signature cocktails and Flix brewhouse brews.

“This new location marks a real milestone for our company,” said Flix CEO Chance Robertson. “The movies are back in force in 2023 and our team is thrilled to bring our tenth dine-in cinema brewpub nationally and fifth in Texas to the Shops at Broad. Mansfield is a wonderful community and we’re excited to be a part of it. It’s the perfect complement to our existing metroplex location on the north side of DFW near Frisco and Little Elm. We cannot wait to fire up the projectors, pour the first award-winning craft beer, and allow our guests to relax in luxury while enjoying a great film.”