The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Popular restaurant review service, Yelp released a list of the top places Texans went to this year when it came to food.

Of course, Dallas was on the list, as the city is a melting pot of different cultural expression and eating experiences.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants category in Texas and then ranked those spots using a a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023, according to Yelp.

Tex-Mex is huge in the city of Dallas! Mami Coco was on the list of 100 places to eat in Texas coming in at No. 10! When it comes to an authentic taco, Mami Coco is the go-to for many Dallasites in Texas.

This list showed what restaurants were trending this year, but what about what’s in store for 2024? What places are you hoping make the list next year?