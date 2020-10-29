The surge in Texas coronavirus cases has raised COVID-19 hospitalizations by almost 2,500

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 8.1 million Texans have already cast their ballots in the November 3 election, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State.

As of October 27, the cumulative total stands at 8,188,246 votes. That represents a statewide turnout of 48.29 percent. Of those, 7,295,325 early votes have been cast in person. An additional 892,921 mail-in ballots have been returned to election offices across the state.