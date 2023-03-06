DALLAS (KDAF)—Again, it seems like Daylight savings time has arrived. It’s that time of year when we lose an hour of sleep a day. But hey, at least you won’t have to reset your internal clock – that one always seems to be an hour behind anyway!

This weekend, you will turn your alarm clocks forward, when daylight savings begins on March 12.

Daylight savings time is a way to make better use of daylight by setting the clocks forward an hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall. This gives us more daylight hours in the evening, while still having the same amount of daylight overall.

According to TimeandDate, the world’s top-ranked website, Texas has observed Daylight Savings Time for 54 years between 1970 and 2023.