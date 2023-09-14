DALLAS (KDAF) — The 37th annual GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the southwestern United States. The festival officially started on Sept. 14 in Grapevine, Texas.

The festival, sponsored by Visit Grapevine, is a four-day event that includes wine-tasting experiences, grape stomping, family-friendly activities and live music. Get ready for a wine experience you won’t regret with companies featuring international and national wines.

“There’s all different types of wine-tasting experiences. All weekend long we’ve got the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, which features 35 Texas wineries offering more than 100 wines. Then we’ve got the international wine experience which features wines from Barossa Valley Australia, as well as wines from Napa California,” said Managing Director for Visit Grapevine, Leigh Lyons.

There will also be a celebration of the sister city relationship between Grapevine and Barossa Valley, Australia, with a promotion offering a chance to win a trip to Australia.

The festival is free on Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Friday, after which tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

