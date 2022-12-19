(Stacker) – If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Texas using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#30. (512) Whiskey Barrel Aged Double Pecan Porter
– Rating: 4.14 (460 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 9.50%
– Brewery: (512) Brewing Company
#29. Sasquatch – Birthday
– Rating: 4.23 (27 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: 903 Brewers
#28. (512) Pecan Porter
– Rating: 4.14 (824 ratings)
– Type: American Porter
– ABV: 6.20%
– Brewery: (512) Brewing Company
#27. Mosaic IPA
– Rating: 4.17 (802 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 8.60%
– Brewery: Community Beer Company
#26. Sin Mint Temptress
– Rating: 4.2 (151 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 9.10%
– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company
#25. A Nu Start DDH Triple IPA
– Rating: 4.3 (28 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Turning Point Beer
#24. Heavy Hands
– Rating: 4.24 (98 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
#23. Faded
– Rating: 4.3 (39 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
#22. Old Treehugger Barleywine
– Rating: 4.26 (105 ratings)
– Type: American Barleywine
– ABV: 11.50%
– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company
#21. Primus Weizenbock
– Rating: 4.24 (306 ratings)
– Type: Weizenbock
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company
#20. Kokytus
– Rating: 4.31 (46 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.80%
– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company
#19. DDH Dinglebop
– Rating: 4.41 (21 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Turning Point Beer
#18. Pumpkinator (Bourbon Barrel Aged)
– Rating: 4.29 (73 ratings)
– Type: Pumpkin Beer
– ABV: 12.50%
– Brewery: Saint Arnold Brewing Company
#17. Electric Jellyfish
– Rating: 4.26 (220 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.50%
– Brewery: Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub
#16. Houston Haze
– Rating: 4.28 (177 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.50%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
#15. Acheron
– Rating: 4.32 (70 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.00%
– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company
#14. Pumpkinator
– Rating: 4.28 (1,017 ratings)
– Type: Pumpkin Beer
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Saint Arnold Brewing Company
#13. French Quarter Temptress
– Rating: 4.3 (233 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 9.10%
– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company
#12. Diamonds In My Mouth
– Rating: 4.36 (65 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
#11. Barrel-Aged Legion
– Rating: 4.32 (434 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.60%
– Brewery: Community Beer Company
#10. Houston Hazier
– Rating: 4.42 (43 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery
#9. HefeWeizen
– Rating: 4.34 (1,826 ratings)
– Type: Hefeweizen
– ABV: 5.30%
– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company
#8. Milk The Venom
– Rating: 4.42 (64 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Brash Brewing Company
#7. Bourbon Barrel Temptress
– Rating: 4.37 (302 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 11.30%
– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company
#6. Yellow Rose
– Rating: 4.41 (1,991 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: The Lone Pint Brewery
#5. Bière De Syrah
– Rating: 4.45 (165 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.30%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
#4. Bière De Blanc Du Bois
– Rating: 4.45 (300 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.70%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
#3. Aurelian Lure
– Rating: 4.49 (773 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 5.40%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
#2. Montmorency Vs Balaton
– Rating: 4.51 (938 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.10%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
#1. Atrial Rubicite
– Rating: 4.59 (2,004 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 5.80%
– Brewery: Jester King Brewery
