Evenings have been tailor-made to dazzle. Live music, aerialists, burlesque stars, theatrical acts, dancers, contortionists, showgirls, stilt walkers, and other performers add an air of possibility to this Dallas event.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this: Jazz, flappers and opulence at the exclusive Great Gatsby Party hosted by the Bucket Listers.

“One hundred years after the era that inspired it, The Great Gatsby Party® returns, ready to channel the exuberance, decadence, and spirit of revelry of the Roaring Twenties. A sensation since its 2015 New York City debut, this year The Great Gatsby Party® brings its ecstatic celebration of excess to five cities across the country,” Bucket Lister read.

The night will be celebrated Oct. 14 at Dallas’ Union Station, 401 South Houston St. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. the night will be filled with live performances, access to bars featuring Freixenet Cava and decadent cocktails as well as highly anticipated photo opportunity.

A limited number of tickets are sold at our deepest discounted rates (Presale). Once these sell out, Advanced tickets are still available but at a lower discounted rate, so on and so forth. Vip pre-sale tickets start off at $195.

