DALLAS (KDAF) — No, this isn’t an episode straight out of Black Mirror. You read that title correctly, DFW Whole Foods Markets are now allowing you to use your palm to purchase groceries and more!

This was originally piloted back in 2022 but has since reached 16 Whole Foods Market locations in the Dallas- Fort Worth area.

Coined as AmazonOne ID, you will be able to use your palm soon in more than just the grocery store. Other DFW locations include Love Field and DFW Airport also will be the first to try AmazonOne at their traveler’s shopping stores.

Are you excited about the future of technology and AI?