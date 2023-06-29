DALLAS (KDAF) — I know that title almost took you for a whirlwind didn’t it?

But this world-renowned diner gets you in the spirit since it prides itself in having the worst of the worst customer service available. (However, the food is amazing and it’s all in good fun!)

Well, the diner is taking its sassiness on the road, after quote on quote getting, “sick of reading DMs and comments of impatient people telling us to open in their city,” like described on their Instagram.

Credit: Karen’s Diner Tour

Texas is cruisin’ for a bruisin’ (to Texan egos of course) when the Karen Diner Crew arrives in September. They will be making stops in Houston ( Sept. 9 through Sept. 10) and Dallas (Sept. 16 through Sept. 17).

“It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner-style grub! We pride ourselves on our terrible service, rated 1* by Karen herself! This is dining with a twist – the food is great, the service is ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable, ” Karen’s Diner mentions via Hidden, an events website.

Buy your tickets to this sh[CENSORED]t show of an event here.