DALLAS(KDAF)—Due to COVID, people started working from home, but some states were better for remote work than others.

Now that this period is over, it is worth exploring which states had the most ideal working-from-home conditions.

Working from home is easier in these states according to Wallet Hub, a financial resource website. Texas is ranked #17 and #47 in Cyber Security, according to the list.

Wallet Hub said, “In order to identify the best states for working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions, “Work Environment” and “Living Environment.”

