DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there’s no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.

When you think you’ve found the best donut you’ve ever had, there’s probably a shop right across town that begs to differ as they’ve got a slightly better donut to make your taste buds go crazy. That’s why we checked out a report from Taste of Home to let you know where you can find the best donut shop in Texas and all the other states in the country.

So that even for a moment, you can have the best donut of your life, until the next one.

As you well know Texas knows how to do a good, no, a perfect donut, but where can you find the best of perfection? According to Taste of Home, it can be tried at Gourdough’s in the city of Austin.

“Gourdough’s is run out of a retro Airstream trailer, but their doughnuts are anything but compact. Grab a fork and knife and dig into a monstrous treat like the Fat Elvis—topped with grilled bananas and bacon with peanut butter icing and honey—or the Dirty Berry with fudge icing and grilled strawberries,” the report said.