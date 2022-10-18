DALLAS (KDAF) — The season of desserts is upon whether you’re whipping up or shopping for some cakes, pies, cupcakes, or any other favorite dessert, October through December sure does make for some good sweet treats.

When you think of sweets your mind will probably travel to the world of chocolate, and that’s no different on Tuesday, October 18 which is National Chocolate Cupcake Day!

So, when it comes to cupcakes and you’re not feeling like making a mess in the kitchen, where are you supposed to go to find the best cupcakes in the country? We checked out a report from Mashed on the absolute best cupcake shops, and some of these have locations in Texas.

The report says, “Nowadays you can find these handheld cakes all over, in supermarkets, cafés, bakeries, and let’s not forget at birthday parties. However, dozens of shops countrywide specialize in only selling these miniature cakes, and you can bet that their creations go above and beyond.”

While some of the shops on Mashed’s report do ship nationwide, there are some cupcake shops that have physical locations right here in the Lone Star State. Here’s where you can find them:

Sprinkles:

Austin

Dallas

Houston Westheimer

Plano

Houston Rice Village

Sprinkles ATM Only:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Dallas Galleria

The Shops at Clearfork (Fort Worth)

Gaylord Texas Resort (Grapevine)

Market Street Woodlands

Southlake Town Square

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Gigi’s Cupcakes:

Bee Cave

Mansfield

Cedar Hill

Granbury

Sugarland

Fort Worth-Presidio

Southlake

Carrollton

San Antonio

Lake Jackson