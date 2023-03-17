DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best cheeseburger in every state was, and if you could guess what state you live in’s top eatery is?

There’s truly no better food that is accessible to everyone than a cheeseburger, you can find them at grocery stores, fast food drive-thrus, sit-down spots and even fine dining establishments. So, who’s got the best?

We checked out a report from Love Food to find the best cheeseburger in Texas and the top spot is located right outside of Houston. Introducing, Tookie’s Burgers in Kemah and specifically their BBQ Burger.

“A huge state needs a huge burger as its favorite – and the BBQ Burger at old-school joint Tookie’s fits the bill. It features a beef patty, barbecue sauce, pickle, Cheddar, and a giant onion ring. The patty is marinated in barbecue sauce and onions to give it extra flavor,” the report said.