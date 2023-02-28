DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is always going to be the most important meal of the day and they way to make it the tastiest meal of the day is easy, breakfast tacos.

Mashed released a report of the best breakfast spot in every state and while Texas is known for how big everything is, these tacos deliver on that promise with big flavors.

For the Lone Star State, the best breakfast is in Austin with Tacodeli’s breakfast tacos.

“In Texas, the best breakfast restaurant has to serve breakfast tacos. Since Austin may have (or might not have) invented the breakfast taco, it’s wise to go there when you have breakfast tacos on the brain. Tacodeli is the best of the best, so accept no substitute. Their impressive array of breakfast tacos includes the Sirloin, Egg and Cheese, the Bean and Cheese Taco, and the Freakin’ Vegan with refried black beans, avocado slices, and pico de gallo,” the report said.