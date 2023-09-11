The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW Network will be the exclusive home for THE 72nd MISS USA PAGEANT as it returns to broadcast television live on Friday, Sept. 29 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT – delayed PT, check local listings). Additionally, the companion pageant MISS TEEN USA will be available to stream on The CW App and cwtv.com also on Friday, Sept. 29 (time TBA).

Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming at The CW, said, “The Miss USA Pageant and Miss Teen USA Pageants are time-honored traditions. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Laylah Rose and Renato Basile for what is sure to be a night of exciting entertainment.”

“I am incredibly excited about the collaboration with The CW for the broadcast of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present viewers with a modern and progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we’re looking forward to the moment when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” expressed Laylah Rose, President/CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization.

“I am excited to be working side by side with the Miss USA/ Miss Teen franchise and its new owner Laylah Rose. Bringing together our unique A-list teams is going to make for an exhilarating production,” said Executive Producer Renato Basile.

Both highly anticipated events will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. The pageants will bring together titleholders from each state as they compete to win the prestigious title of Miss USA 2023 and Miss Teen USA 2023. Miss USA 2022 Morgan Romano of North Carolina and Miss Teen USA 2022 Faron Medhi of Nebraska will be in attendance to pass the crown down to their successors. The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 competition at the end of this year.

The hosts and judges will be announced at a later date.

THE 72ND MISS USA PAGEANT is executive produced by Renato Basile of RB Entertainment Inc. Laylah Rose serves as President and CEO of Miss USA/Miss Teen USA and Megan Micale is Chief Operating Officer.