What is toxins could be harmful for your pets

DALLAS (KDAF) — Just when you thought it was safe to let your pet roam the house, now you can find out what potential poisons they could be getting into!

As part of Pet Poison Prevention Month, Toxin Trends an online tool that helps consumers and veterinarians research dangerous and potentially deadly toxins in their area was released by Pet Poison Helpline toxicology experts.

As expected, the number one reported toxin in every state and province for dogs is chocolate. After chocolate, however, various regional differences emerge.

In Texas, the artificial sweetener Xylitol is the second-most common toxin for dogs.

Their study showed that cats in Texas get poisoned by lilies. In many states, lily poisoning was the number one call about cats.

Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline said, “Our new Toxin Trends tool identifies the top 20 potentially dangerous toxins to pets based on our last five years of call data and identifies where in the United States and Canada pets are most at risk for that particular exposure.”

Researchers said the “Toxin Trend” is free and easy to use and we hope people find it valuable.

If you want to see the tool for yourself, you can check it out on the Pet Poison Helpline website.