DALLAS(KDAF)—The #1 web-based photo editor Pixlr.com analyzed Google searches for 22 different colors coupled with 25 different color-related terms and found that RED was the most popular color.

A total of 30 states, including California, New York, and Texas, registered red roses as the most popular color. Based on the search results, blue was the most popular color in six states, followed by brown in two. Black and white were not included in the study since they are not considered colors.

California, Florida, Texas, and New York are among the states where pink ranks highest in color searches. The most popular pink searches across all states are “pink flowers” and “pink aesthetic.