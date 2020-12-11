Texas woman indicted on murder in pregnant mom’s slaying

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Opponents of the Texas election challenge of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin told the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday that the Texas allegations are “not true.”

Texas filed a lawsuit this week saying, among other things, the four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to essentially change election laws without going through the various state legislatures. Texas claimed it was done in such a way as to actually violate the U.S. Constitution.