Dallas (KDAF) — Many know Fair Park as an entrainment venue and a place to go for concerts, games and of course, the State Fair of Texas. However, it is also home to a the Texas Vietnam Memorial Wall at Fair Park.

John Parrish serves as President of the board for the Texas Vietnam Memorial Wall at Fair Park and his twin brother, Jim serves as Vice President.

The brothers said they welcome people to visit the wall any time.

It is especially meaningful to visit on Veterans Day and on Memorial Day. Volunteers staff the area to hand out tiny flags that can be placed beside the names of the fallen as a way to remember them.

The wall was dedicated in 1989 by former President George Bush Sr. and has been a mainstay at Fair Park ever since, John said.

The area includes five tablets of Texas granite that bear the names of Texans killed or missing in action, including nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

If you’d like to visit the wall, it is located at the intersection of First and Parry avenues, near the Automobile Building and the Music Hall. The memorial is part of what is known as Veterans Park.

To learn more about the area, visit the Texas Vietnam Veterans Facebook page.