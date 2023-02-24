DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW’s Walker spin-off ‘Walker Independence’ is filmed in Central Texas. We got a chance to catch up with one of the stars of the hit show who’s from the Dallas area.

Matt Barr grew up in Allen, Texas and he portrays the lovable character Hoyt Rawlins on the show. We asked Barr if coming from Texas adds anything to the role.

Barr said, “I think there are certain qualities that just you know, it’s just in your DNA.”

The show focuses on ‘Abby Walker’ whose husband is murdered before her eyes. On her quest for revenge, she crosses paths with Rawlins and their journey takes them to Independence, Texas.

Barr even spilled a little Texas tea about an upcoming episode surprise. If you want to see a full interview, be sure to watch the video player above.

If you want to watch full episodes make sure to visit www.cwtv.com/shows/walker-independence/.