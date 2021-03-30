Texas trooper wounded in shooting not expected to survive

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Rains County Sheriff's Office reported just before 5:30 p.m. Monday that the 14-year-old North Texas girl last seen on March 24 is now safe.

Lexus Gray was found with the suspect believed to be involved in her abduction, Justin Shaun Gray, who was arrested Monday in Mineral Wells, Texas, according to the sheriff's office. That's about an hour west of Fort Worth.