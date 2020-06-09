Texas to push for more virus testing in minority communities

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will push for increased coronavirus testing in minority communities.

The Republican says the state will expand walk-up and drive-through testing sites in areas that have been hit hard by cases. Several black lawmakers have complained Texas isn’t doing enough to track racial data on patients or decrease the virus’ toll on black Americans.

Abbott also said Texas will be poised to react to any surge in cases that may come from exposure in large public demonstrations held across the state in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

