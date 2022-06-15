DALLAS (KDAF) — The Longhorns and the Aggies have ended up in the same bracket to begin the College World Series in Omaha and will each face their first opponents on Friday, June 17.

No. 5 Texas A&M will kick things off against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on ESPN while not long after No. 9 Texas will face off against Notre Dame at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The structure is as follows, the CWS will begin with double elimination then off to a best of three series with those that make it out of the double-elimination games.

All of that to end up in the CWS Finals that will be played from June 25-27 and will be aired on ESPN. The Longhorns, Aggies, Fighting Irish and Sooners are joined in the CWS field by No. 2 Stanford, Arkansas, Ole Miss and No. 14 Auburn.

The NCAA explains, “The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 19 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 19 on ESPN2. The losers of Saturday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 20 on ESPN. Saturday’s winners will meet Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

“The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 25 on ESPN. The second game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 26 on ESPN with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 27 on ESPN.”