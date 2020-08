A customer browses school supplies at a Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Photographer: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s that time for the sales tax holiday!

This weekend, August 7 – 9, sales tax in Texas will be suspended on select items.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.

Qualified items include clothing and footwear, face masks, backpacks, school supplies, and much more.

For more information on sales tax exempt item and ordering online, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/