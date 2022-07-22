DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were one of the lucky Texans that scored a new job in June you helped out the Lone Star State lead the nation for job growth in that month.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating after the state led the U.S. in job growth over the month of June, “MAJOR NEWS: Texas is No. 1 in the nation for job growth in June! Texas has set a new employment record for total jobs for 8 months IN A ROW.”

In a press release, Abbott says employers across the state added over 82,000 jobs and for the eighth straight month has set a new employment record for total jobs at nearly 13.5 million with 778,700 jobs added since June 2021.

“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs and unmatched economic opportunities for Texans in a variety of critical industries,” said Governor Abbott. “By creating the nation’s gold standard for business-friendly policies, companies are flocking to the Lone Star State and bringing good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. Texas’ reasonable regulatory environment, no corporate or personal income tax, and highly skilled, diverse workforce provide businesses, large and small, the freedom to grow and thrive. With the employment rate in Texas continuing to set new records, more opportunities await all Texans across this great state.”