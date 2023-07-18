In recent years, Texas has become a magnet for buyers seeking lavish living spaces blending comfort, prestige, and exquisite craftsmanship.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pockets in Texas run deep for some homebuyers who are seeing a little remorse in the home buying market.

As the demand for high-end listings rises, it’s a no-brainer that Texas would be on the list twice for having the highest shares of luxury homes for sale.

Dallas and Austin ranked in the Top 30 with the highest shares of luxury homes for sale, according to Point2Homes. In recent years, these cities have become magnets for buyers seeking lavish living spaces blending comfort, prestige, and exquisite craftsmanship.

Dallas came in at #12 with a home median price of $412,000 with only 22 percent of those being worth over a million dollars. Out of those only 1.8 percent are listings above $5 million, as Point2Home states.

Austin of course was in the top ten coming in at #10 with a median price of $550,000. Only 24.7 percent of those listings are above 24.7 percent with 1.5 of listings being above the $5 million threshold.

