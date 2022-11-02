DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods.

These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.

The report said, “Italian food is an undeniable part of the American dining landscape. Nearly every neighborhood has its own red sauce joint, run by a local nonna who’s been cooking up her famous lasagna the same way for decades. But today’s modern Italian restaurants strive for something more, like handmade pastas, rustic regional recipes and exquisite surroundings.”

While the northeast and maybe California would come to mind for the top spots, if you’re in Texas, the No. 4 spot will keep you from traveling outside of the Lone Star state. All you’ll have to do is travel down to Houston and dine at Da Marco on Westheimer Road.

“Chef Marco Wiles, born in Italy and raised in the U.S., learned cooking from his aunt during summers spent in northeastern Italy. At his Houston trattoria, guests might encounter such winning dishes as black truffle risotto,” the report said.