DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space.

So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently, Yelp released a report on the top 50 plant stores in the country and Canada for your plant-shopping needs.

“Whether you have the gift of the green thumb or you are a plant neophyte, a houseplant is the picture addition to any windowsill, shelf, or tabletop. Don’t beLEAF us?

“For everyone who stops to smell the roses (literally), the folks who can’t NOT buy a new baby succulent whenever they see one, and those who dream of having a home filled with flowering plants, this list is for you,” the report said.

Coming in the rankings at No. 18 is Houston’s very own, Tall Plants. This shop as selections for indoor and outdoor plants to give your home or patio the extra pop it needs in the new year.

The shop says, “For over 40 years, the team at Tall Plants has worked hard to earn our place as the plant nursery in Houston, TX. Specializing in indoor plants and outdoor plants, we aim to make your interior space healthier and more inviting.

“Our talented and experienced team is ready to help you find the plants that best suit your space and offer any guidance you may need as to how to best care for them. We also offer delivery service and weekly interior plant service in order to lend you a hand in the upkeep of your new green friends.”