Texas sheriff indicted after probe into Black man’s death

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — Environmental officials in Texas have lifted a warning for a final Houston-area community to stop using tap water because it might be tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe, but with a warning that the water should be boiled before being consumed.

Earlier this month, 6-year-old Josh McIntyre died after contracting the microbe, naegleria fowleri. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality late Saturday lifted the warning for Lake Jackson and replaced it with a notice to boil water for bathing and and cooking and advised residents to prevent water from getting into their nose.