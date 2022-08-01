DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your wallets and arms ready to carry some shopping bags Texans because Sales Tax Holiday or more fondly known as Tax-Free Weekend is set to take place over the first weekend of August according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

From Aug. 5-7 the Comptroller’s Office is encouraging Texans to support local businesses around the state to save some money on tax-free purchases of clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. “Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.”

As a reminder, sales tax exemption applies to qualifying items bought during the holiday weekend; items that are bought before or after the tax free weekend will not qualify for the exemption.

Qualifying and non-qualifying items:

“For example, if you buy two shirts for $80 each, each shirt qualifies for the exemption because each is less than $100, even though the total purchase price is $160.”

Items that do not qualify:

items sold for $100 or more

clothing subscription boxes

specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear For example, golf cleats and football pads are usually worn only when people play golf or football, so they do not qualify for the exemption. Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits, however, can be worn for other than athletic activity and qualify for the exemption.

clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services

items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers

jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories

computers

software

textbooks

For more information on special purchases, online purchases/telephone orders, additional charges affect the sales price, refund requests, sellers information and more, click here.