WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A Texas soldier killed during World War II was identified nearly 78 years after his death at Pearl Harbor, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said Wednesday.

The DPAA said Navy Fireman 3rd Class Clarence A. Blaylock, 20, of Fort Worth, was accounted for on July 29, 2019. It delayed the announcement because his family only recently got a full briefing.

Clarence A. Blaylock of Fort Worth Photo: DPAA

Blaylock was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. He died along with 428 other crewmen when the ship sunk, the release said.

Blaylock was among the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis in 2015.

To identify Blaylock’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis, according to the release.

Blaylock’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Blaylock will be buried on Nov. 9, 2022, at the Punchbowl.