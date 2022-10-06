DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide.

NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”

Even though all noodles are indeed created equal and should be loved by all walks of life, we’re just going to focus on ramen. In order to steer you in the right direction, we wanted to find the best ramen restaurant in Texas.

Love Food released a report of the best ramen in every state and we’re dying to get our slurp on. “There’s something ultra-satisfying about digging into a warm bowl of ramen, and these wholesome noodle soup dishes are doled out across the States. Whether you’re a ramen purist – think classic tonkatsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you fancy tradition with a twist, then we’ve got you covered,” the report said.

When it comes to the best ramen in Texas, you’ll have to head down to either Austin or Houston to get a taste of the best the state has to offer at The OG, Ramen Tatsu-ya.

“This contemporary ramen joint is taking Texas by storm. It offers a simple menu, with eight ramen bowls and a wide choice of extra toppings, from tofu to Brussels sprouts. The OG is a straightforward, no-fuss tonkotsu ramen, and the thing to order according to diners. It’s got a creamy pork-bone broth with roasted pork, finished with wood ear mushrooms and sesame seeds,” the report touts.

Here’s where you can eat the best Texas ramen:

Austin Research Boulevard Lamar Boulevard Congress Avenue 6th Street

Houston California Street



Here’s a little bit more about this delicious restaurant, from the restaurant itself:

“Ramen Tatsu-ya is the long-awaited collaboration between local chefs/DJs, Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya Matsumoto. The two of them first met as they were busy making their marks on the Austin scene as hip-hop DJs. After following an eerily parallel timeline, honing their crafts at notable Austin establishments such as Musashino and Second Bar + Kitchen, Tatsu took a leap and moved to Los Angeles. There, he worked in one of the nation’s most respected Kaiseki/Sushi bars, the two Michelin star restaurant Urasawa.” Ramen Tatsu-ya