DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you’re not alone. Especially since calories don’t count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.

Not everyone has the discipline to continue cooking at home making the same dinner over and over again, so going out to eat is going to happen. But if you’re looking to continue your healthy eating, where should you go?

We checked out a report from Gayot on 2022’s top 10 healthiest restaurants in the country, and a Texas spot cracked the list.

The report says, “Following a healthy eating regimen doesn’t mean you have to subsist on salad alone. Pan-roasted organic chicken and slow-cooked salmon are a few of the dishes you can devour without busting your diet. Discover spots for tasty, nutritious cooking, as well as inventive vegan fare, on GAYOT’s Top 10 Healthy Restaurants in the U.S.”

Coming in at No. 8 in the top 10 is Houston’s A Moveable Feast, which is a cafe that’s bringing you more than just some delicious vegetarian food. “Enjoy Tex-Mex fare including spinach and mushroom enchiladas as well as macrobiotic and Mediterranean samplers,” the report said.