DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the most popular pastries in the world, your mind probably goes to croissants, biscuits and more of the same, but we’re talking worldwide here, there’s more to life than just the basic carbs, y’all.

That’s why we’re excited to see that in a report from Taste Atlas food experts ranked the ever-so-delicious churros as the fourth-most popular pastry in the world. “Elongated, crispy, crunchy and intensely fragrant, churros consist of deep-fried yeast dough encrusted with sugar. Although some may argue against consuming these sweet treats, warning others about the dangerous effects of sugar and fat on human bodies, the popularity of churros throughout the world doesn’t seem to wane,” the report said.

Texas is known for so many things, and now one of its restaurants has been deemed to have some of the best churros in the world. Taste Atlas reports that Hugo’s, in the city of Houston, has the 13th-best churros in the world.

“Authentic Mexican cooking is a world-class cuisine that has remained virtually unchanged by the outside world,” says Executive Chef Hugo Ortega of his native cuisine. “The food is as light and fresh as a seafood cocktail prepared by fishermen on the beach; as deep and complex as the moles of Oaxaca made with an astounding number of ingredients; and as earthy as the simplest handmade corn tortilla.”