Texas reports record number of virus cases, hospitalizations

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, removes his face mask to deliver remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. He warned Texans that further measures might be taken to restrict the reopening process if citizens do not adhere to the guidelines outlined by the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A record number of people with the coronavirus are in Texas hospitals as the state also sets a record for the number of new cases reported. The number of people in hospitals in Texas has continued to climb after topping 10,000 for the first time on Friday.

That number was at 10,569 on Tuesday as the state tries to contain the spread in what has become one of America’s biggest hot zones. Hospitalizations and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings across the country.