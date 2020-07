AUSTIN, Texas (KDAF) — On Thursday Texas reported 174 new COVID-19 deaths, a new record high in the state. 129 deaths were reported the day before.

The state also reported 10,256 new coronavirus cases, a slight dip from Wednesday’s 10,291.

On Friday, Dallas County reported 1,195 new cases and 13 deaths.

Tarrant County reported 474 new cases.