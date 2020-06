A business that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic posts signage after it reopened in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has warned officials in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas that the cities could face lawsuits if they do not relax coronavirus measures he says go further than state law allows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported a new surge in coronavirus infections a day after reporting one of its lowest infection counts in several weeks.

Texas health officials reported 1,688 new cases Tuesday. That came after just 593 were reported on Monday, The increase also showed a bounce back toward Sunday’s record high of more than 1,900.

Texas has twice set one-day highs in the previous week. Texas also reported 20 new fatalities Tuesday.