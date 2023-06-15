Dallas (KDAF) — Now just because you heard the good news, for those outside of Texas … that doesn’t mean start moving on in!

WE ARE CLOSED. *Jokingly*

But it is fun to note that Dallas ranked #5 for the hottest market for real estate development by storage marketplace StorageCafe.

“The Big D recorded the most spectacular advances in industrial construction, with over 31M square feet of new space delivered from 2013 to 2022,” the report read. “The city experienced significant growth in its technology and startup sectors, with a number of innovative companies establishing headquarters or offices in the area, which in turn attracted young, skilled workers.”

Texas overall is booming in real estate development in the state. These were Texas’ five hottest markets for developments in 2023:

Houston – 65.9M sq. ft. – Industrial space San Antonio – 5.7M sq. ft – Self-storage space Austin – 37K in Single-family permits Fort Worth – 58.5M sq. ft. – Industrial space Dallas – 31.4M sq. ft. – Industrial Space