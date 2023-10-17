DALLAS (KDAF) — Healthcare has been a challenge for many living in America.

Did you know, nearly one third of Americans lack access to primary care and more than one third of Americans (38%) say they or a family member postponed medical treatment in 2022 due to cost, according to the National Association of Community Health Centers and Gallup.

Some states however offer better treatment plans and resources for residents than others. Texas was ranked one of the worst states for healthcare according to a new study by the Forbes Advisor.

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across 24 metrics to uncover the worst states for healthcare insurance. Texas ranked number eight in the states for the worst healthcare with an overall score of 81.60 percent.

See the complete list of states for the worst and best healthcare here.