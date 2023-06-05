DALLAS(KDAF)—Texas is known for its farm life, barbecue, and southern hospitality, but what about poverty? But don’t worry, no matter how poor you are, you always have your Texas-sized pride!

Voters’ informal website, Wisevoter ranks states in the U.S. based on poverty rates.

According to Wisevoter, the top ten poorest states in the U.S. in terms of poverty rate are Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, and South Carolina – as well as the District of Columbia.

Wisevoter said, “The factors contributing to these differences include disparities in education, employment opportunities, and access to affordable healthcare. Additionally, some of these states have a high concentration of rural areas, which tend to have higher poverty rates compared to urban areas.”.

The state of Texas ranked 13th for the poorest state in the nation, placing it within the top 20 of the poorest states. You can visit the Wisevoter’s website to get the full list.