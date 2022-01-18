DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have ever driven on US-75 toward downtown Dallas on a weekday morning, this may be a bit of a shock to you. According to a new study by WalletHub, Texas is the 5th best state to drive in.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute, to identify the states with the most positive driving experiences.

Here are the top 10 states.

Iowa Oklahoma Kansas North Carolina Texas Georgia Wisconsin Tennessee Illinois Indiana

The study noted that road congestion cost the average U.S. driver $564 in wasted time during 2021, with an average of 36 hours spent sitting in traffic. The U.S. also has four out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic, and 19 of the worst 25 in North America.