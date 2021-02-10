Texas ranks #1 destination for women after divorce

HOUSTON (CW39) – Divorces can be a seismic life shift, and it often leads to a separation of finances and one party moving to a new home. According to a study by Magnifymoney.com, for most divorced women that new home is in Texas. The survey findings show an estimated 4,828 newly divorced women moved to Texas in the same 12-month period as getting divorced. Texas, Florida, and California all land in the top five states for divorced women to move to, but these states also have many divorced women leaving the state.

From the study it seems that Texas and Florida have a similar appeal for divorced women, as the most common state of origin for those relocating from either state is the other. To get this information, Magnifymoney.com used microdata from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey for 1 year to estimate the number of men and women divorced in the 12-month period preceding the survey and those that moved in that 12-month period.

Here are few more key findings from the survey:

Divorced men and women are equally likely to move to a new state, while about 0.5% move to the U.S. from another country.

Florida is the top destination for newly divorced men, with an estimated 2,581 heading there within 12 months of their divorce. California and North Carolina are #2 and #3/

Texas is the most popular destination for newly divorced women, with an estimated 4,828 heading there.

An estimated 43% of men living in Alaska when they were divorced left for another state within the year and same was true for 40% of newly divorced men in the District of Columbia and 23% in Montana.

An estimated 10% of women in either Rhode Island, the District of Columbia or Alaska when they were divorced left the state within a year.