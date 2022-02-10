DALLAS (KDAF) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has announced that Texas has ranked the top exporting state for the 20th consecutive year.

“Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and the Lone Star State continues to dominate the nation in exports thanks to our unrivaled and productive workforce, robust infrastructure, and welcoming business environment,” Gov. Abbott said in a press release. “Texas also offers unique logistic advantages with easy, dependable access to global trade and supply chain routes via air, land, and sea. When attracting businesses and jobs from across the country and around the globe, one Texas advantage tops them all: We want businesses to succeed in Texas, because when businesses succeed in Texas, all Texans succeed.”

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Texas had produced more than $375.3 billion in exports in 2021, exceeding both 2019 and 2020, which is more than California and New York combined.

Texas also led the country in technology exports for its 9th consecutive year. Texas export support about 1 million jobs in the state.