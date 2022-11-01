DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting into the world of business can be done in so many different ways as time keeps moving in America, and where you conduct your business is of the utmost importance.

If you’re an entrepreneur, do you know where in the U.S. is the best place for you to be in this day and age? Well, a report conducted by Harrington Group International checked out the best and worst states to succeed in business in 2022.

” As we head toward the end of 2022 and into 2023, the economic forecast in the U.S. remains mixed. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, the lowest level in 50 years. There are 10.1 million unfilled jobs in the U.S., which marks an unprecedented 14th straight month above 10 million. However, this is down 1.1 million from the previous month, which may signify a cooling of the job market as the Fed raises interest rates to curb inflation,” the report said.

This report found that the state of Texas is the second-best state in the country for entrepreneurs through many factors including taxes, the startup survival rate, consumer spending, net migration of educated workers, and more.

Here’s a look at the report’s key findings:

No. 2 Texas: Jobs (+5.7%), Net Migration of Educated Workers (+61,991), Consumer Spending (+14%), Startup Survival Rate (51.2%), GDP (+1.8%), Credit Rating (AAA), Income Tax Revenue (0%).

Jobs (+5.7%), Net Migration of Educated Workers (+61,991), Consumer Spending (+14%), Startup Survival Rate (51.2%), GDP (+1.8%), Credit Rating (AAA), Income Tax Revenue (0%). Four Largest Economies – Net Migration of Educated Workers: New York: -162,377, California: -190,046, Florida: +133,518, Texas +61,992.

Net Migration of Educated Workers: New York: -162,377, California: -190,046, Florida: +133,518, Texas +61,992. 10 Best States : Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Dakota, Idaho, Montana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, and Oregon.

: Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Dakota, Idaho, Montana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, and Oregon. 10 Bottom States: Connecticut, Illinois, New York, Kansas, D.C., Hawaii, New Hampshire, California, Missouri, and Louisiana.