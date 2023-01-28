DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to just delete your social media, ditch the smartphone and go back to having a landline, and just enjoy the simplicity of life?

You know, living as they do in the popular show Yellowstone, just without the ridiculous drama and murder. We checked out a report from Lawn Starter on the best and worst states in the country for living off the grid.

“Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight Some states are better for a life among the trees. To help you find your own remote slice of heaven, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best States to Live Off the Grid,” the report said.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 best states for living off the grid:

Iowa Texas Kentucky Minnesota Oklahoma Nebraska Kansas North Dakota Illinois Montana

This is what the report had to say about the Lone Star State coming in at No. 2:

“Improvements in its Infrastructure and Safety scores helped the state move four spots up this year and to eclipse Texas, our previous gold medalist. In individual factors, Iowa leaped from 29th to first place in phone coverage and replaced Kansas as the eighth cheapest state in which to live.” Lawn Starter