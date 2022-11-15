DALLAS (KDAF) — Anytime is a good time to start recycling, especially near the holiday season as your trash cans will start to overflow sooner than you think. Tuesday, November 15 is National Recycling Day, so be sure to find out how best you can recycle in your city/county.

“According to “National Geographic,” Americans send 64 tons of waste to landfills during their lifetime. That’s 246 million tons of waste each year. National Recycling Day aims to encourage Americans to purchase recycled products and recycle more,” NationalToday said.

A study conducted by Lawn Starter checked out 2022’s best states at managing waste and, according to the study, Americans produce three times more garbage than the rest of the world.

The top 10 consists of Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota, California, Oregon, Maine, Iowa, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and New York. Just on the outside of the top 10, coming in at No. 12 is the great state of Texas.

Texas was tied at the No. 1 spot for the most Habitat for Humanity resources with North Carolina, but also came in tied with Tennessee at No. 49 for the most municipal solid waste landfills.

Here are some other key findings for Lawn Starter’s study:

Just how bad is the problem? First, some perspective: The average American throws away 4.9 pounds of trash per day, or 34.3 pounds per week. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, we add up to 43% extra waste to that total, or an additional 29 pounds per week, nearly doubling our typical weekly total. Altogether, that amounts to about four average-sized turkeys per week or 16 per month during the holiday season. Where does all of that waste go? Most of it ends up in our landfills, nearly a quarter of which are on track to reach capacity — and therefore close — within the next decade. The rest either gets recycled, composted, or burned to generate electricity. What’s the impact? For many of us, once our trash is out of sight, it’s out of mind. But it all comes back to us in one form or another: Dangerous chemicals produced by our waste can end up in the water we drink, in the air we breathe, and even in the everyday products we use, leading to disease or death. How do we kick our wasteful habits? On a macro level, it begins by understanding the extent of the problem, which this LawnStarter study aims to spotlight, especially during such a wasteful time of year. Lawn Starter