American and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — As you know, February is Black History Month and a study conducted by Merchant Maverick has found that “There must be something in the water,” as mid-Atlantic and Gulf Coast states offer the best business climate for Black entrepreneurs.

They released their annual ranking of the top states for Black-owned Businesses in 2023 and found of the five states in the Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Texas and Florida all made the top 10.

Here’s a look at the rankings:

Maryland Tennessee Nevada Virginia Georgia Louisiana Indiana Texas North Carolina Florida

The study explains, “Texas dropped five places since last year but still made it into the top 10. Black business owners in the Lone Star State benefit from a high average annual income ($62,426 or 9th highest nationally) and no income taxes, both of which help to offset the higher-than-average cost of living.

“With its 20% Black population, Texas also has a decent number of Black-owned businesses per capita (360 or 17th) and percentage of the workforce working for Black businesses (1.03% or 15th).”

