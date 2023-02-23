DALLAS (KDAF) — As you know, February is Black History Month and a study conducted by Merchant Maverick has found that “There must be something in the water,” as mid-Atlantic and Gulf Coast states offer the best business climate for Black entrepreneurs.
They released their annual ranking of the top states for Black-owned Businesses in 2023 and found of the five states in the Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Texas and Florida all made the top 10.
Here’s a look at the rankings:
- Maryland
- Tennessee
- Nevada
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Louisiana
- Indiana
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Florida
The study explains, “Texas dropped five places since last year but still made it into the top 10. Black business owners in the Lone Star State benefit from a high average annual income ($62,426 or 9th highest nationally) and no income taxes, both of which help to offset the higher-than-average cost of living.
“With its 20% Black population, Texas also has a decent number of Black-owned businesses per capita (360 or 17th) and percentage of the workforce working for Black businesses (1.03% or 15th).”
Be sure to click here for a full in-depth look at their findings.