DALLAS (KDAF) – Balance is always necessary for a good diet, but balance goes beyond your food or doing yoga, having a work-life balance is important, especially if you have a family.

So, what states have the best work-life balance in America? We checked out a report from Solitaire Bliss on the states with the best, and worst work-life balance.

“No matter how you spend your free time, you likely wish you had more of it. As it turns out, the residents of some states achieve a better work-life balance than others. To determine which states lead the pack—and which ones fall behind—we analyzed data from the American Time Use Survey,” the report said.

Texas was ranked among the 15 worst states for a work-life balance, here’s a look at the bottom 15:

Idaho Iowa Tennessee Rhode Island New Mexico Oklahoma North Carolina Massachusetts New Hampshire Maryland Missouri Michigan Mississippi Texas Nebraska