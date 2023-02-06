DALLAS (KDAF) — Romance is in the air as Super Bowl Sunday will mark the last big event before Valentine’s Day in the US and it’s time to remind you to get some flowers and chocolates for your loved one.

So, it’s also important to know the expectations you should place on the level of romance that could come your way. What are the most romantic states in the US?

We checked out a report from Bookies.com that answered that very question.

“Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and that has us in the mood to find the most romantic (and least romantic) states in the USA. Because while hitting 21 in Blackjack at the best online casinos is a rush, not everybody can be as lucky, especially when it comes to love,” the report said.

Texas was ranked the 6th-most romantic state in the country behind West Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The report added, “Four consecutive years in the top 10 from 2017 to 2020 were nice, but Texas has slipped each of the last two years. Love is no longer in the air in Texas.”